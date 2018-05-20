Astros' Carlos Correa: Goes yard Saturday
Correa went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to the Indians.
Correa sent a Corey Kluber offering 416 feet to put the Astros on the board in the sixth inning, marking his eighth home run of the season. He had been scuffling over his last two weeks, slashing .214/.365/.429 in 42 at-bats heading into Saturday, but Correa's homer off Kluber should serve as a reminder that he can get hot at any time.
