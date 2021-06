Correa went 2-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and a walk in Friday's 13-1 win over Toronto.

The shortstop extended Houston's lead to 3-0 with a solo shot in the fifth inning. He added a three-run blast in the eighth to finish the scoring. Correa is now slashing .277/.364/.485 with 10 homers, 32 RBI and 37 runs scored across 236 plate appearances. He's produced multiple hits in four of his last eight games.