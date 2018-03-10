Astros' Carlos Correa: Has contract renewed
The Astros renewed Correa's contract, the Associated Press reports. He'll earn $1 million for the 2018 season.
That price tag seems like a bargain for a player like Correa, who whacked 24 home runs and had a .941 OPS in 109 games from the shortstop position in 2017, but the 23-year-old is still in his pre-arbitration years. The salary is the second-most ever allotted to a pre-arb player, behind only Kris Bryant ($1.05 million in 2017) of the Cubs. Correa will reprise his role as the Astros' starting shortstop in 2018 and, given better health, should push for 30 homers and a greater salary next offseason when he qualifies for arbitration.
More News
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.