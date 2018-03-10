Astros' Carlos Correa: Has contract renewed

The Astros renewed Correa's contract, the Associated Press reports. He'll earn $1 million for the 2018 season.

That price tag seems like a bargain for a player like Correa, who whacked 24 home runs and had a .941 OPS in 109 games from the shortstop position in 2017, but the 23-year-old is still in his pre-arbitration years. The salary is the second-most ever allotted to a pre-arb player, behind only Kris Bryant ($1.05 million in 2017) of the Cubs. Correa will reprise his role as the Astros' starting shortstop in 2018 and, given better health, should push for 30 homers and a greater salary next offseason when he qualifies for arbitration.