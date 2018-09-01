Astros' Carlos Correa: Has manager's confidence

Correa is batting .169 (12-for-71) in the 19 games since his return from a back injury, but manager A.J. Hinch is confident the shortstop will hit his way out of the slump, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hinch believes Correa is searching for his normal hitting rhythm and has manipulated his swing in the process. "He's putting in a lot of work trying to get his timing and rhythm back," Hinch said. The manager has no plans to drop Correa in the order or replace him in the lineup due to the slump, so fantasy owners will need to be patient until the shortstop starts hitting again.