Astros' Carlos Correa: Headed to DL

Correa (back) will be placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

This move will be backdated to Tuesday so Correa will be eligible to return from the shelf against the White Sox on July 6. The shortstop was held out of Tuesday's game after going 1-for-3 on Monday, and hasn't been able to take the field since. It doesn't appear as though he will require anything longer than the minimum stay on the DL, so expect to see him back in action next weekend. Look for Marwin Gonzalez to serve as the shortstop in his absence while Tony Kemp and Jake Marisnick earn a little more playing time in the outfield.