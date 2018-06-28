Astros' Carlos Correa: Headed to DL
Correa (back) will be placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
This move will be backdated to Tuesday so Correa will be eligible to return from the shelf against the White Sox on July 6. The shortstop was held out of Tuesday's game after going 1-for-3 on Monday, and hasn't been able to take the field since. It doesn't appear as though he will require anything longer than the minimum stay on the DL, so expect to see him back in action next weekend. Look for Marwin Gonzalez to serve as the shortstop in his absence while Tony Kemp and Jake Marisnick earn a little more playing time in the outfield.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...
-
Can we really trust Jesus Aguilar?
Jesus Aguilar has been revelation for the Brewers this year, whether they know it or not. Scott...
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.