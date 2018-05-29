Astros' Carlos Correa: Heads to bench Tuesday

Correa will take a seat for Tuesday's matchup against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alex Bregman will start at shortstop and bat second in Correa's stead. The 23-year-old is 7-for-31 with two extra-base hits and five RBI over the course of his last seven games, and figures to be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.

