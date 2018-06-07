Astros' Carlos Correa: Held out Thursday

Correa (side) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Texas, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Correa was forced to exit Wednesday's contest with right side discomfort prior to the top of the eighth inning and he will get the night off as the club begins a four-game set in Arlington. The Astros have yet to describe the severity of Correa's injury at this time, so consider him day-to-day ahead of Friday's tilt.