Astros' Carlos Correa: Held out Wednesday

Correa (back) is not in the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday.

Correa will remain on the bench for a second straight day due to back stiffness. Marwin Gonzalez will man the shortstop position in his place while Tony Kemp Kemp gets a start in left field. Consider Correa day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener in Tampa Bay.

