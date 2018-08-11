Astros' Carlos Correa: Hitless in return
Correa went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Mariners.
Correa was activated off the disabled list Friday and made his first appearance after missing 36 games due to a back injury. We expect some period of adjustment for the slugging shortstop, whose .825 OPS is well off last season's pace of .941. We also expect his production to align to career norms once the Astros get Jose Altuve (knee) and George Springer (thumb) back from injury.
