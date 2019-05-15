Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits 10th homer of 2019

Correa went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a triple in an 11-4 victory against the Tigers on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old put together a very strong April, but he's been even better in May. Almost halfway through the month, Correa is hitting .298 with four homers, nine RBI and 10 runs. He's 6-for-13 (.462) with four RBI in the last three contests. Overall, Correa is batting .298 with 10 homers, 27 RBI, 22 runs, one steal and a .589 slugging percentage in 151 at-bats this season.