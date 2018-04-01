Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits first home run

Correa went 4-for-5 with one double, one home run, two runs scored and two RBI Saturday against the Rangers.

Correa had his first big performance of the season, though it surely won't be his last. He continued to show the ability to hit both right-handed and left-handed pitching well, hitting two doubles off Matt Moore before taking Jesse Chavez deep in the seventh inning. Correa is hitting in the heart of the excellent Astros', lineup so fantasy numbers should keep coming in bunches.