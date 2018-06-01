Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits ninth home run
Correa went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Red Sox.
Correa got the Astros on the board in the first inning by hitting his ninth home run of the season. It was his first home run since May 19, and he has struggled at the plate of late going just 8-for-42 across his past 10 games. This home run could get him on track in what has been a relatively quiet season for him to this point.
