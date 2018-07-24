Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits off tee

Correa (back) hit off a tee Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He had begun running and playing catch, and did some more of both Tuesday, but this marks the first time he has swung a bat recently. A report from Monday stated that Correa was at least two weeks away from coming off the disabled list. This means he could return around mid August.

