Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits off tee
Correa (back) hit off a tee Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
He had begun running and playing catch, and did some more of both Tuesday, but this marks the first time he has swung a bat recently. A report from Monday stated that Correa was at least two weeks away from coming off the disabled list. This means he could return around mid August.
