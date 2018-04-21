Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits two home runs

Correa went 3-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Friday's blowout win over the White Sox.

Correa clubbed a two-run homer off reliever Danny Farquhar in the sixth, and then hit a solo shot off Carson Fulmer in the ninth. It's his first two-homer game of the year, and his first game with a home run since April 3. Although he hasn't been hitting a bunch out of the ballpark, Correa has been getting hits to fall. Over the last five games, the shortstop is 9-for-19 (.474), and has now brought his season average to .319.