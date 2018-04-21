Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits two home runs
Correa went 3-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Friday's blowout win over the White Sox.
Correa clubbed a two-run homer off reliever Danny Farquhar in the sixth, and then hit a solo shot off Carson Fulmer in the ninth. It's his first two-homer game of the year, and his first game with a home run since April 3. Although he hasn't been hitting a bunch out of the ballpark, Correa has been getting hits to fall. Over the last five games, the shortstop is 9-for-19 (.474), and has now brought his season average to .319.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Ends slide in cold Minnesota•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Homers, collects three RBI against Orioles•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Will rest Wednesday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...