Astros' Carlos Correa: Hitting streak reaches 16 games

Correa went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in the Astros' 6-4 win over the Royals.

Correa didn't need long to extend his hitting streak to 16 games, as he took Jakob Junis deep to center field in his first at-bat of the evening. It was the eighth home run of the season and second in as many days for Correa, who has bounced back nicely from an injury-riddled 2018 campaign. Something that may bear watching, however, is the decline in plate discipline he's noticed early on. His 8.2 percent walk rate is the lowest mark of his career, while his 26.1 percent strikeout rate is his highest.