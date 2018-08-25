Astros' Carlos Correa: Homers against Angels
Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored to help the Astros to a 9-3 win over the Angels on Friday.
Correa went yard for the first time since in 12 games since returning to the lineup following a stint on the disabled list with a back injury, giving him 14 on the season. His .256/.340/.452 slash line is solid, but also well off the pace of last year when he logged a phenomenal .941 OPS. If he's fully healthy and can stay on the field through the rest of the season, Correa is plenty capable of the type of hot streak that could pump those numbers back up toward the MVP-type levels he's shown he's able to post.
