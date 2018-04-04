Astros' Carlos Correa: Homers, collects three RBI against Orioles

Correa went 2-for-2 with an inside-the-park home run, three RBI, three runs and a walk, helping Houston to a 10-6 win over Baltimore on Tuesday.

Correa exited Houston's game on Monday with discomfort in his toe but any concern over that can be alleviated with Tuesday's inside-the-park homer that forced him to sprint full-speed around the bases. He's off to a rip-roaring start to 2018, hitting .474 with a .522 on base percentage through his first 19 at-bats and it's scary to think that he's talented enough to improve on a brilliant 2017 that saw him slash .315/.391/.550.