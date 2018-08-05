Astros' Carlos Correa: Homers on rehab stint
Correa went 1-for-3 with a solo home run for Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday.
Correa played the second game of his rehabilitation assignment, playing seven innings at shortstop in each contest. The organization hasn't provided an estimate of how many plate appearances they want Correa to get while in the minors -- he's had seven so far -- but the shortstop could return at some point this week if there are no setbacks.
