Astros' Carlos Correa: Homers, scores twice in win Friday
Correa went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Royals.
Correa hit a solo home run -- his 12th of the year -- off starter Jake Junis in the fourth inning. Correa has now recorded a hit in seven consecutive games, three of which have been multi-hit performances. The young shortstop is hitting .275/.362/.496 with 27 extra-base hits. His 44 RBI rank third among MLB shortstops and his 43 runs are tied for fourth at the position.
