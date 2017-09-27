Astros' Carlos Correa: Homers twice in win

Correa went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBI during Wednesday's win over Texas.

While missing approximately a month and a half of the season due to a thumb injury definitely robbed Correa from a career-best showing, he's still posted an impressive fantasy campaign. He's now up to 23 homers, 81 RBI, 78 runs with a .308/.382/.539 slash line for the year and still has a few more games on the schedule to pad those statistics.