Astros' Carlos Correa: Laces third double

Correa went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Monday's spring game against the Tigers.

Three of Correa's six spring hits have been doubles. The Astros made a series of cuts this week, so regulars like Correa should get more at-bats and work on timing over the next couple of weeks. The shortstop is coming off a third consecutive year impacted by injuries, although when healthy, Correa makes a fantasy impact out of the middle infield.