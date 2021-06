Correa went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the Rangers.

With the Astros trailing 2-1 in the ninth inning and down to their final strike, Correa drove a Josh Sborz slider over the fence in right field to send the game to extras. The shortstop is slashing .348/.444/.674 through 11 games in June with four of his 12 homers on the season.