Astros' Carlos Correa: Leads Astros in RBI
Correa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees.
Like many of his colleagues, Correa's bat went quiet during the four-game set against the Yankees, but he salvaged some success with his fifth home run of the season in the eighth inning, a 446-foot shot measuring as the longest one hit at Minute Maid Park this season. It ended an 11-game streak without a homer. As one might expect from a third or fourth place hitter in a stacked lineup, Correa leads the Astros with 22 RBI, ranking him 17th in all of baseball.
