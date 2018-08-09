Astros' Carlos Correa: May return Friday

Correa (back) is back with the big-league club following a rehab assignment and could return from the 10-day DL on Friday, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

Correa played in five games with Double-A Corpus Christi over the past week, and he appears to be on the verge of reinstatement after missing about six weeks with a back injury. The shortstop should be back in the starting lineup upon his activation, but expect manager A.J. Hinch to give him regular rest during the next couple weeks as he continues to get back into game shape.