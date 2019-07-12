Astros' Carlos Correa: Moves to 60-day IL

Correa (ribs) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa has been on the IL with the cracked rib since late May, and he'll now be unable to be activated until July 26. The 24-year-old is expected to begin a rehab assignment within the next week, so if he avoids any setbacks he could seemingly return to the Astros when first eligible.

