Astros' Carlos Correa: Moving to injured list

Correa (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list following Tuesday's win over the Tigers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager AJ Hinch said prior to the game Correa was likely IL-bound, so the post-game announcement isn't much of a surprise. The 24-year-old was pulled from Monday's contest after his back stiffened up, and Hinch indicated the recovery will likely require the full 10 days. Correa will be eligible to be activated Aug. 30 in Toronto.