Astros' Carlos Correa: MRI comes back clean

Correa (side) received good results from Thursday's MRI and stated that he's day-to-day moving forward, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Correa described the results of the tests as "great news" and added that he's optimistic that he will be back on the field soon. Whether that comes Friday or later on this weekend, that remains to be seen, but in all likelihood, it appears as though he didn't sustain a significant injury. In his absence, Marwin Gonzalez will start at shortstop for Thursday's series opener.

