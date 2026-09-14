Manager Joe Espada said Sunday that he hopes Correa (ankle) will play "a game or two" with Triple-A Sugar Land this week, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It will be the final week of the Triple-A regular season, so the Astros are hoping to get Correa into some minor-league action just ahead of the finish line. The veteran infielder has been sidelined since early May due to ankle surgery and said at the start of September that he had been sprinting at 95 percent effort, and it appears he's continued to progress in his rehab program. Rejoining the AL West-leading Astros during the final week of the regular season next week appears plausible for Correa.