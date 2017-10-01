Play

Astros' Carlos Correa: Not in Sunday lineup

Correa is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

The Astros are using Sunday as a chance to rest a handful of their regular starters, so Correa will get the day off. Marwin Gonzalez will start at shortstop in his place. Correa will carry a .315/.391/.550 line into Thursday's playoff game against Boston.

