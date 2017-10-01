Astros' Carlos Correa: Not in Sunday's lineup
Correa is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.
The Astros are using Sunday as a chance to rest a handful of their regular starters, so Correa will get the day off. Marwin Gonzalez will start at shortstop in his place. Correa will carry a .315/.391/.550 line into Thursday's playoff game against Boston.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Stays hot with four-hit game•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Homers twice in win•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Reaches base four times Saturday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Trying to get back to pre-injury state•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...