Astros' Carlos Correa: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Correa is out of the lineup against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Correa will receive a standard day off for the first time since returning from the DL on Aug. 10. Since that date, he's hit just .171/.260/.220 with one home run, 12 RBI and 20 strikeouts in 23 games. Alex Bregman will start at shortstop in his absence. Look for Correa to rejoin the lineup Friday in Boston.