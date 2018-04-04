Astros' Carlos Correa: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Correa is out of the lineup against the Orioles on Wednesday, Hunter Atkins of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa will receive an expected day off after suffering a minor toe injury during Monday's outing. There shouldn't be any concern over his status since Correa was able to play Tuesday, but manager A.J. Hinch will take it easy on his shortstop with a scheduled off-day on tap prior to Friday's series opener against San Diego. In his place, Marwin Gonzalez will take over at short while J.D. Davis draws a start at first.
