Astros' Carlos Correa: Not ruled out for weekend return
Correa (side) is not yet performing baseball activities and continues to work on testing his core, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Every development since Correa left Wednesday's game with discomfort in his right side has been positive: a magnetic resonance imaging exam came back negative and the shortstop hasn't felt pain since the incident. Manager A.J. Hinch said he's bouncing back quickly and isn't feeling anything when he breathes or with any type of body movement. Hinch hasn't ruled out a return this weekend, but without Correa swinging a bat or fielding grounders, he may not be ready to play until the next series, which begins Tuesday in Oakland.
