Astros' Carlos Correa: Occupying cleanup spot Opening Day
Correa will start at shortstop and bat cleanup in Thursday's opener against the Rangers, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Correa will return to his familiar spot in the heart of the lineup after batting .300 with three home runs and 11 RBI across 60 at-bats during spring training. A thumb injury cost Correa nearly two months last season, but the 23-year-old still finished as one of the top fantasy producers at shortstop with 24 home runs, 84 RBI, 82 runs and a .315 average. With Houston retaining most of its core contributors from last season's run to the World Series, Correa is well positioned to set career highs across all those aforementioned counting-stats categories if he can avoid any extended trips to the disabled list.
