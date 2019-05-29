Astros' Carlos Correa: Out 3-to-4 weeks with cracked rib

Correa is expected to miss the next 3-to-4 weeks due to a cracked rib, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

General manager Jeff Luhnow suggested earlier in the week that Correa could miss multiple weeks due to his rib injury, and a visit to the doctor Tuesday confirmed just that. The Astros have yet to officially place Correa on the IL; Alex Bregman and Jack Mayfield are options to see time at shortstop while the 24-year-old is on the shelf.