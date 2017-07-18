Astros' Carlos Correa: Out 6-8 weeks with torn thumb ligament

Correa was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday with a torn ligament in his left thumb and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks.

This is a huge blow, as the earliest Correa will be able to return is September, and Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that he might need surgery, but nothing has been determined yet on that front. The Astros are saying publicly that they expect Correa to return for the stretch run. Colin Moran was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to take his place on the active roster, and now Marwin Gonzalez and Alex Bregman will be tasked with handling the shortstop workload while Correa is out.