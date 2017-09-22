Play

Astros' Carlos Correa: Out of Friday's lineup

Correa is out of the lineup Friday against the Angels.

Houston's star shortstop hasn't been himself at the plate lately. Over the last three games he's gone 0-for-10. He'll get his first day off since returning from the DL on Sept. 3 as Marwin Gonzalez moves in from the outfield to fill in for Correa.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast