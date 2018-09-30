Astros' Carlos Correa: Out of lineup Sunday

Correa is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Correa started the previous three games before taking a seat for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. The 24-year-old has a .239/.323/.405 slash line with 15 home runs in 402 at-bats this season. Marwin Gonzalez will start at shortstop while Tony Kemp grabs the start in left field.