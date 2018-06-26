Astros' Carlos Correa: Out with sore back

Correa is being held out Tuesday with what manager A.J. Hinch is terming "back stiffness," Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa does not appear to be dealing with any sort of serious setback, but the sore back does leave his status day-to-day moving forward, and it could cost him further action with the Astros playing an early afternoon game Wednesday. Those hoping to include Correa in Wednesday's lineups will want to check for an update on his status when the Astros release their lineup for Wednesday's contest several hours prior to first pitch.