Astros' Carlos Correa: Plays five innings on rehab

Correa (ribs) went 0-for-3 while playing five innings at shortstop for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Correa kicked off his rehab assignment with the Express on Monday. The plan calls for him to be activated July 26, the first day he's eligible to come off the 60-day injured list. In the meantime, Alex Bregman and Myles Straw will handle shortstop for the Astros.