Astros' Carlos Correa: Ramps up activity
Correa (thumb) took groundballs and ran the bases again Friday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa, Houston's All-Star shortstop, continues to increase his volume of hitting in the batting cages as he preps himself for an eventual rehabilitation assignment.
