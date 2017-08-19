Play

Astros' Carlos Correa: Ramps up activity

Correa (thumb) took groundballs and ran the bases again Friday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa, Houston's All-Star shortstop, continues to increase his volume of hitting in the batting cages as he preps himself for an eventual rehabilitation assignment.

