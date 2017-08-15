Play

Astros' Carlos Correa: Ramps up activity

Correa (thumb) took between 20 and 25 swings off a tee Monday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I feel good," Correa said. "I swung hard and everything. It didn't bother me at all. It's a good start."

Correa also fielded groundballs and ran the bases as he approaches the four-week mark since his operation. He had been scheduled for a six-to-eight week rehabilitation period, but feels he's ahead of that schedule. Correa will continue to increase the level and intensity of his baseball-related activities before heading out on a rehab assignment, where he can get his timing back and be ready to contribute immediately once he's back in the majors.

