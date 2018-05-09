Astros' Carlos Correa: Rare day off Wednesday

Correa is not in the lineup against Oakland on Wednesday.

Correa will receive a day off during Wednesday's matinee after starting 31 straight games. Marwin Gonzalez will get the nod at shortstop in his absence while batting fifth in the order. Over 37 games this season, Correa is hitting .296/.367/.496 with five home runs and 25 RBI.

