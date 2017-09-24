Astros' Carlos Correa: Reaches base four times Saturday

Correa went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Correa's transition from a thumb injury hasn't gone as smooth as he'd like, as he's .182 (12-for-66) in 17 games since the Astros activated him off the 10-day disabled list. He had missed so much time due to the injury, it's natural that it's taking Correa some time to get back to form. He squared up a couple of balls and received an intentional free pass Saturday, a good sign he's rounding into form for the postseason. Perhaps Friday's day off was just the ticket.