Play

Astros' Carlos Correa: Reaches base four times Saturday

Correa went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Correa's transition from a thumb injury hasn't gone as smooth as he'd like, as he's .182 (12-for-66) in 17 games since the Astros activated him off the 10-day disabled list. He had missed so much time due to the injury, it's natural that it's taking Correa some time to get back to form. He squared up a couple of balls and received an intentional free pass Saturday, a good sign he's rounding into form for the postseason. Perhaps Friday's day off was just the ticket.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast