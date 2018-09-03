Astros' Carlos Correa: Reaches base three times

Correa went 0-for-1 but walked three times and drove in a run Sunday against the Angels.

Despite not recording a hit, Correa managed to reach base three times while also driving in his 61st run of the season with a bases-loaded free pass. Correa has struggled in 75 at-bats since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 10, as he entered Sunday's contest hitting just .187/.247/.240. While he still didn't hit for any power, Correa did reach base seven times in 12 plate appearances during the Astros weekend series against the Angels.