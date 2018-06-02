Astros' Carlos Correa: Reaches double-digit homers
Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 7-3 win over Boston.
Correa has gone yard in each of the first two games of the series, giving him 10 for the season, the fourth consecutive year he's reached double-digit home runs. The slugging shortstop endured a May in which he hit a lowly .192, but his power didn't slump. He hit five homers and knocked in a team-high 17 runs during May and leads the Astros with 39 RBI in 56 games. Even during stretches in which his bat slumps, Correa's spot as cleanup hitter in stacked lineup presents RBI opportunities.
