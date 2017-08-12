Play

Astros' Carlos Correa: Ready to grip bat

Correa (thumb) will grip a bat for the first time Monday, but is not quite ready to take swings, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear what exactly Correa will do with the bat, other than grip it, as McTaggart reports Correa is still not ready to swing. However, this is another small step in the recovery process. More information should be available early next week after he makes this latest progression.

