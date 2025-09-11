Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Toronto.

Correa blasted his 13th homer of the season and the 200th of his excellent career. The slugging infielder now has at least one hit in eight of his first nine outings in September as well. Correa had a middling .705 OPS for the Twins this year, but he's slashing .297/.354/.455 with six long balls, five doubles, 19 RBI and 18 runs scored over 158 plate appearances for the Astros to improve his OPS to .737 for the campaign.