Astros' Carlos Correa: Records extra-base hit
Correa went 1-for-3 with a double Sunday against Arizona.
Correa recorded double No. 12 of the season Sunday and continues to put together solid production at the plate. He's batting .299 with five home runs and 25 RBI through his first 35 games. Correa should continue to put up decent power numbers as the season progresses.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Leads Astros in RBI•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits two home runs•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Ends slide in cold Minnesota•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Homers, collects three RBI against Orioles•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....