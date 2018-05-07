Astros' Carlos Correa: Records extra-base hit

Correa went 1-for-3 with a double Sunday against Arizona.

Correa recorded double No. 12 of the season Sunday and continues to put together solid production at the plate. He's batting .299 with five home runs and 25 RBI through his first 35 games. Correa should continue to put up decent power numbers as the season progresses.

