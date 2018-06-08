Astros' Carlos Correa: Remains out Friday

Correa (side) was held out of Friday's lineup against the Rangers, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Correa will get another day off after leaving Wednesday's outing with right side discomfort, though he did receive positive news from an MRI on Thursday. Manager A.J. Hinch hasn't remarked on Correa's status, but all signs point toward the shortstop returning to the fold sometime this weekend. For the second straight game, Marwin Gonzalez will man the shortstop position in his stead.